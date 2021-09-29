Olympic Champions Visit NSA Bahrain

210929-N-HU253-1606 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 29, 2020) Natasha Kai, an Olympic soccer champion, speaks to participants during a soccer training clinic as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment tour on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd/Released)

