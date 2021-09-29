Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympic Champions Visit NSA Bahrain [Image 10 of 11]

    Olympic Champions Visit NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Boyd 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    210929-N-HU253-1576 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 29, 2020) Natasha Kai, an Olympic soccer champion, demonstrates proper form for kicking during a soccer training clinic as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment tour on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 09:41
    Photo ID: 6871339
    VIRIN: 210929-N-HU253-1576
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olympic Champions Visit NSA Bahrain [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Cody Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Olympians
    Navy
    USN

