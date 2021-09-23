Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Liberty Portrait

    Faces of Liberty Portrait

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Amn Michael Rodriguez, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, poses for a Faces of Liberty portrait at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept.21, 2021. Faces of Liberty is a series of videos introducing Airmen across the 48th Fighter Wing, showing what they do and why their job is important to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 08:45
    Photo ID: 6871239
    VIRIN: 210923-F-EJ253-001
    Resolution: 3338x2384
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Liberty Portrait, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RAF Lakenheath

    48th Fighter Wing

    Faces of Liberty

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Mission
    48th Fighter Wing
    Faces of Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT