U.S. Air Force Amn Michael Rodriguez, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, poses for a Faces of Liberty portrait at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept.21, 2021. Faces of Liberty is a series of videos introducing Airmen across the 48th Fighter Wing, showing what they do and why their job is important to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 08:45 Photo ID: 6871239 VIRIN: 210923-F-EJ253-001 Resolution: 3338x2384 Size: 3.23 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Liberty Portrait, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.