U.S. Air Force Amn Michael Rodriguez, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, poses for a Faces of Liberty portrait at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept.21, 2021. Faces of Liberty is a series of videos introducing Airmen across the 48th Fighter Wing, showing what they do and why their job is important to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 08:45
|Photo ID:
|6871239
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-EJ253-001
|Resolution:
|3338x2384
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
