    39th CES EOD flight conducts small-scale explosives proficiency training

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joshua Young (right), an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, briefs Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, on the use of a remote firing device during small-scale explosives disposal training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 20, 2021. Other devices used during the training included the F6A Remote Ordnance Neutralization System and MK2 MOD1 ammunition. EOD Airmen are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments and serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 08:20
    Photo ID: 6871191
    VIRIN: 210820-F-TO545-1014
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th CES EOD flight conducts small-scale explosives proficiency training, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    EOD
    training
    explosive ordnance disposal
    39th CES
    3N0X6

