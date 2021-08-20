Senior Airman Joshua Young (right), an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, briefs Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, on the use of a remote firing device during small-scale explosives disposal training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 20, 2021. Other devices used during the training included the F6A Remote Ordnance Neutralization System and MK2 MOD1 ammunition. EOD Airmen are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments and serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 08:20
|Photo ID:
|6871191
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-TO545-1014
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th CES EOD flight conducts small-scale explosives proficiency training, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
