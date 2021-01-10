Culinary Specialist Seaman Diana Osorio, left, from Dallas, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Marshal, right, from Robertsdale, Alabama, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, cut a ceremonial cake commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month in Ford’s forward galley during a cake cutting event hosted by Ford’s Multi Cultural Heritage Committee, Oct. 1, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz) (This image has been altered by blurring out badges for security purposes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 07:46 Photo ID: 6871165 VIRIN: 211001-N-VQ693-1020 Resolution: 3421x5132 Size: 892.46 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Cake Cutting [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.