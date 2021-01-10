Hispanic Heritage Month Cake Cutting

Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, center-left, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, second from the left, Ford’s executive officer, and Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, left, join other Ford Sailors and cut a ceremonial cake celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Ford’s forward galley during an event hosted by Ford’s Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee, Oct. 1, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz) (This image has been altered by blurring out badges for security purposes)

