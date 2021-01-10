Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month Cake Cutting

    Hispanic Heritage Month Cake Cutting

    NEWPORT NEWS, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, center-left, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, second from the left, Ford’s executive officer, and Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, left, join other Ford Sailors and cut a ceremonial cake celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Ford’s forward galley during an event hosted by Ford’s Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee, Oct. 1, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz) (This image has been altered by blurring out badges for security purposes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021
    Photo ID: 6871164
    VIRIN: 211001-N-VQ693-1018
    Resolution: 4734x3156
    Size: 827.72 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Cake Cutting [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    US Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Warship 78
    VQ693

