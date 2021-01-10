Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Koreena Barnes, right, from New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, gives a speech during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Ford’s forward galley event hosted by Ford’s Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee, Oct. 1, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 07:46
|Photo ID:
|6871163
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-VQ693-1009
|Resolution:
|4985x3323
|Size:
|783.5 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Cake Cutting [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT