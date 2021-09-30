E-5 NAVY ADVANCEMENT EXAM

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Cierra Armand, from Charlotte, North Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, participates in the E5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, Sept. 30, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

