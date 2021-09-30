Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Cierra Armand, from Charlotte, North Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, participates in the E5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, Sept. 30, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    This work, E-5 NAVY ADVANCEMENT EXAM [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

