Captain's Cup Kick Off at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 2, 2021) – Deployed service members and staff stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), participate in the 3-point shootout on the first night of competition for the 2021 Captain’s Cup. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

