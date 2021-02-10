Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain's Cup Kick Off at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 2, 2021) – (Left to right) U.S. Navy Master Chief Information Systems Technician Michael Perez, Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and Command Master Chief Sean Baney, gather for a team photo during the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Captain’s Cup competition. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    This work, Captain's Cup Kick Off at Camp Lemonnier [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Captain's Cup

