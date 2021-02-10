CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, announces “Game On,” during the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Captain’s Cup competition. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 07:43 Photo ID: 6871157 VIRIN: 211002-N-BT677-0001 Resolution: 2223x1481 Size: 1.59 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain's Cup Kick Off at Camp Lemonnier [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.