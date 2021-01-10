11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills

211001-M-ET529-1042 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 1, 2021) Reconnaissance Marines assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to enter a room during a simulated raid, Oct. 1. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

