Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills [Image 1 of 5]

    11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    211001-M-ET529-1033 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 1, 2021) Reconnaissance Marine assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets security with an M4A1 carbine during a simulated raid, Oct. 1. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6871106
    VIRIN: 211001-M-ET529-1033
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills
    11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills
    11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills
    11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills
    11th MEU ADRD conduct room clearing drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    ADRD
    USCENTCOMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT