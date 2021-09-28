Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRD conducts night grenade launcher range

    UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KUWAIT

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210928-M-ET529-3091 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 28, 2021) Reconnaissance Marines assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observe range operations during a low-light live-fire, Sept. 28. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021
    Photo ID: 6871105
    VIRIN: 210928-M-ET529-3091
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADRD conducts night grenade launcher range, by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    RECON
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMP

