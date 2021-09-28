210928-M-ET529-3091 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 28, 2021) Reconnaissance Marines assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observe range operations during a low-light live-fire, Sept. 28. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 05:44 Photo ID: 6871105 VIRIN: 210928-M-ET529-3091 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 9.15 MB Location: UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KW Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADRD conducts night grenade launcher range, by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.