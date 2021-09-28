Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chalrie Company conducts grenade launcher range [Image 2 of 2]

    Chalrie Company conducts grenade launcher range

    UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KUWAIT

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210928-M-ET529-2059 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 28, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew George, a rifleman assigned to Charlie company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sights in with an M320 grenade launcher during a live-fire exercise, Sept. 28. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

