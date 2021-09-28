Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRD conduct grenade launcher range in Kuwait [Image 3 of 3]

    ADRD conduct grenade launcher range in Kuwait

    UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KUWAIT

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210928-M-ET529-1332 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 28, 2021) Reconnaissance Marine assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M320 grenade launcher during a live-fire range, Sept. 28. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Location: UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KW
    This work, ADRD conduct grenade launcher range in Kuwait [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    RECON
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMP

