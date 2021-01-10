211001-M-ET529-2029 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 1, 2021) Reconnaissance Marine assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets security with an M4A1 carbine during a simulated raid, Oct. 1. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 05:34 Photo ID: 6871094 VIRIN: 211001-M-ET529-2029 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.28 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU ADRD conducts simulated raid in Kuwait [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.