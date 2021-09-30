Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB Soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children [Image 15 of 15]

    41st FAB Soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Sophia Harmelink, a Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, plays with a little Afghan girl on Sept. 30, 2021 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Approximately 175 Soldiers from 1-77 FAR, 41st Field Artillery Brigade have been assigned to support Operation Allies Welcome and augment the security force at the holding facilities at Ramstein providing life support for Afghan travelers awaiting follow on flights. (Official U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 04:52
    Photo ID: 6871067
    VIRIN: 210930-A-BJ454-0021
    Resolution: 3992x2661
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

