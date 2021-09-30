Young Afghan children pose for a photograph in the courtyard at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on September 30, 2021. Approximately 175 Soldiers from 1-77 FAR, 41st Field Artillery Brigade have been assigned to support Operation Allies Welcome and augment the security force at the holding facilities at Ramstein providing life support for Afghan travelers awaiting follow on flights. (Official U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 04:51
|Photo ID:
|6871065
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-BJ454-0025
|Resolution:
|2113x1409
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st FAB Soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
