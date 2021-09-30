Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB Soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children [Image 11 of 15]

    41st FAB Soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas Emhof, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, plays with an Afghan child in the courtyard at Ramstein Air Base, Germany while conducting gate guard and security patrols in the facilities on Sept. 30, 2021. Approximately 175 Soldiers from 1-77 FAR, 41st Field Artillery Brigade have been assigned to support Operation Allies Welcome and augment the security force at the holding facilities at Ramstein providing life support for Afghan travelers awaiting follow on flights. (Official U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 04:51
    Photo ID: 6871063
    VIRIN: 210930-A-BJ454-0006
    Resolution: 1581x2372
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Railgunners

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    1-77 Falcons First

    StrongerTogether
    TraintoWin
    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanWithdrawl
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Operation Allies Welcome

