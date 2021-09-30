41st FAB Soldiers bring smiles to Afghan children

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Emhof, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, plays with an Afghan child in the courtyard at Ramstein Air Base, Germany while conducting gate guard and security patrols in the facilities on Sept. 30, 2021. Approximately 175 Soldiers from 1-77 FAR, 41st Field Artillery Brigade have been assigned to support Operation Allies Welcome and augment the security force at the holding facilities at Ramstein providing life support for Afghan travelers awaiting follow on flights. (Official U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes)

