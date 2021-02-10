USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Observes UNITAS Evolutions

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2021) U.S. Navy Ens. Thania Shirley, from Los Angeles, left, officer in charge of Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 speaks with Peruvian navy Cmdr. Nelson Pinzás, from Argonia, Peru, center, commanding officer aboard Peruvian navy fast-attack craft, guided-missile corvette BAP Larrea (CM 24) and Peruvian navy 1st Lt. Augusto Perez, from Piura, Peru, assigned to Infantry Marine School of the Peruvian navy aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during UNITAS LXII, Oct 2, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer/Released)

