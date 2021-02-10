Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Observes UNITAS Evolutions [Image 1 of 7]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Observes UNITAS Evolutions

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2021) From left, Peruvian navy 1st Lt. Augusto Perez, from Piura, Peru assigned to Infantry Marine School of the Peruvian navy, Peruvian navy Cmdr. Nelson Pinzás, from Argonia, Peru, commanding officer aboard Peruvian navy fast-attack craft, guided-missile corvette BAP Larrea (CM 24), and Capt. Jennifer Ellinger, from Palm Harbor, Fla., commodore of Amphibious Squadron (COMPHIBRON) 7 observe operations from aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during UNITAS LXII, Oct 2, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6870622
    VIRIN: 211002-N-MT581-1082
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Observes UNITAS Evolutions [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Enduring Promise
    Promesa Duradera.
    UNITASLXII

