Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 7]

    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Nicholas Brown succeeds Maj. Randy Starnes as the commander of the 507th Maintenance Squadron in a change of command ceremony Oct. 2, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 16:52
    Photo ID: 6870571
    VIRIN: 211002-F-EW270-1034
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 813.58 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander
    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander
    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander
    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander
    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander
    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander
    Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okies
    507 ARW
    AFReserve
    ReserveReform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT