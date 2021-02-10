Maj. Nicholas Brown succeeds Maj. Randy Starnes as the commander of the 507th Maintenance Squadron in a change of command ceremony Oct. 2, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
This work, Maintenance squadron welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
