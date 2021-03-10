Airmen receive service medal

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stuart Wertenberger, 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding accomplishments while still in service at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 3, 2021. Wertenberger retired earlier this year with 31 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

