Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Dunning, 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding accomplishments while still in service at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 3, 2021. Dunning retired earlier this year with 36 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6870561
|VIRIN:
|211003-Z-FP794-1185
|Resolution:
|5223x3475
|Size:
|876.68 KB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen receive service medal [Image 8 of 8], by AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
