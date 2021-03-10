Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen receive service medal [Image 4 of 8]

    Airmen receive service medal

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Dana Wooten, spouse of retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lacretia Wooten, 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is awarded the Certificate of Appreciation during his wife’s retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 3, 2021. Dana Wooten supported his wife who retired earlier this year with 20 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    This work, Airmen receive service medal [Image 8 of 8], by AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

