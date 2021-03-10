Airmen receive service medal

Dana Wooten, spouse of retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lacretia Wooten, 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is awarded the Certificate of Appreciation during his wife’s retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 3, 2021. Dana Wooten supported his wife who retired earlier this year with 20 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

