Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMART Goals Photo Illustration

    SMART Goals Photo Illustration

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The beginning of a new fiscal year is the ideal time to discuss new team and individual goals. Goals take us forward and give us direction for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6870481
    VIRIN: 211003-Z-LQ671-1002
    Resolution: 1500x1500
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMART Goals Photo Illustration, by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Sioux Falls
    SD
    National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT