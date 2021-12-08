Landing Craft Ops

210812-N-MR550-2029



ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 12, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Antonio (LPD 17), secure Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, in the ship’s well deck during LCU operation, Aug. 12. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 13:10 Photo ID: 6870390 VIRIN: 210812-N-MR550-2029 Location: ARABIAN GULF