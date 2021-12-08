210812-N-MR550-1005

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 12, 2021) The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), is anchored behind the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) Aug. 12. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 13:10 Photo ID: 6870388 VIRIN: 210812-N-MR550-1005 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 249.95 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Landing Craft Ops [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.