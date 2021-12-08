Landing Craft Ops

210812-N-MR550-3007

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 12, 2021) Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661 attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, approaches the transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during LCU operations, Aug. 12. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF by SN Jacob Turrigiano