    Landing Craft Ops [Image 2 of 10]

    Landing Craft Ops

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210812-N-MR550-2032

    ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 12, 2021) Sailors assigned to the transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to debark Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, into the ship’s well deck during LCU operation, Aug. 12. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 13:10
    Photo ID: 6870382
    VIRIN: 210812-N-MR550-2032
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 608.26 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landing Craft Ops [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    5th Fleet
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17

