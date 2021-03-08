210803-N-MR550-1072

ARABIAN GULF (August 3, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), participate in a sea and anchor evolution in the Arabian Gulf, August 3. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

