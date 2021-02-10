Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2021: Marine Aircraft Provide Helocast Support for Peruvians [Image 14 of 14]

    UNITAS 2021: Marine Aircraft Provide Helocast Support for Peruvians

    SALINAS, PERU

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS and U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) refuel a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during an amphibious landing demonstration in Salinas, Peru, Oct. 2, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6870380
    VIRIN: 211002-M-IC059-1486
    Resolution: 3612x2408
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: Marine Aircraft Provide Helocast Support for Peruvians [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    helocast
    Partnership
    HMLA-269
    amphibious landing
    Enduring Promise
    Promesa Duradera
    America's Airwing
    UNITASLXII

