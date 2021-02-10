UNITAS 2021: Marine Aircraft Provide Helocast Support for Peruvians

Members of the Fuerzas Armadas del Peru (Peruvian Armed Forces) helocast out of a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during an amphibious landing demonstration as part of UNITAS LXII in Salinas, Peru, Oct. 2, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

