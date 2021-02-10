Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof Saint Rose

Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Saint Rose, Louisiana on Oct. 2. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
10.02.2021
10.03.2021
6870187
211002-A-AB280-1019
4000x2252
1.98 MB
SAINT ROSE, LA, US
1
0
