    Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof Saint Rose [Image 4 of 9]

    Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof Saint Rose

    SAINT ROSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Saint Rose, Louisiana on Oct. 2. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    VIRIN: 211002-A-AB280-1016
    This work, Hurricane Ida: Blue Roof Saint Rose [Image 9 of 9], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

