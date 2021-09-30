Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Sinai Postal NCOIC is Promoted following Reenlistment [Image 6 of 6]

    TF Sinai Postal NCOIC is Promoted following Reenlistment

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    Task Force Sinai

    SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt - Sgt. 1st Class Chantel McLemore (right), an Army Post Office NCOIC, poses with her certificate of promotion following a promotion/reenlistment ceremony held at South Camp, South Sinai, Egypt September 30, 2021.

    Task Force Sinai
    Promotion Ceremony
    EOT Ceremony

