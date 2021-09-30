SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt - Sgt. 1st Class Chantel McLemore (right), an Army Post Office NCOIC, poses with her certificate of promotion following a promotion/reenlistment ceremony held at South Camp, South Sinai, Egypt September 30, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 06:48
|Photo ID:
|6870151
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-LK945-942
|Resolution:
|3612x3714
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH SINAI, EG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Sinai Postal NCOIC is Promoted following Reenlistment [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
