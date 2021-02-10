Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 199 Haitians

    HAITI

    10.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard crews transfer 199 Haitians to the Haitian authorities in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Oct. 2, 2021. Coast Guard crews rescued the Haitians on Sep. 30. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 15:18
    Photo ID: 6869968
    VIRIN: 211002-G-G0107-1000
    Location: HT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 199 Haitians, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Haiti

