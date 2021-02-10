Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force McCoy: Run for the Fallen [Image 4 of 7]

    Task Force McCoy: Run for the Fallen

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, begin the Run for the Fallen at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Oct. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Froylan Grimaldo / 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 13:39
    Photo ID: 6869923
    VIRIN: 211002-A-WB694-065
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.45 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy: Run for the Fallen [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Froylan Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

