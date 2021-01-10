U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Huntington Beach

Sgt. Skyler Romberg of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, lands his parachute for a demonstration jump at the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, CA on 1 October 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

Date Taken: 10.01.2021
Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US