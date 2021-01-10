U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Huntington Beach

Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Robbins of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, lands his parachute for a demonstration jump at the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, CA on 1 October 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 12:57
|Photo ID:
|6869904
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-ID671-042
|Resolution:
|2113x3169
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
