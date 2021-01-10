Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Huntington Beach [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Huntington Beach

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Robbins of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, lands his parachute for a demonstration jump at the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, CA on 1 October 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 12:57
    Photo ID: 6869904
    VIRIN: 211001-A-ID671-042
    Resolution: 2113x3169
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Airshow
    Huntington Beach
    California
    Army
    Pacific Airshow

