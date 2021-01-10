Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Mike Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Guests of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion exit the stands following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 1, 2021. Families and friends made posters to celebrate their new Marines. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

