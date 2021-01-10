Mike Company Graduation Ceremony

Guests of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion exit the stands following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 1, 2021. Families and friends made posters to celebrate their new Marines. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

