Mike Company Graduation Ceremony

New U.S. Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 1, 2021. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US