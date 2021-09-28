210928-N-NQ285-1129

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2021) Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, left, commanding officer of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), and Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Nico Gallegos serve punch during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Sept. 28, 2021. Carter Hall is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 10:12 Photo ID: 6869813 VIRIN: 210928-N-NQ285-1129 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 1.2 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.