Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance [Image 2 of 2]

    3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army 1st Sgt. Juan C. Colonrosado, far right, and his family from Barranquitas, Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 09:33
    Photo ID: 6869808
    VIRIN: 211001-A-VQ285-203
    Resolution: 1305x957
    Size: 579.17 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance
    3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    pride
    duty
    Hispanic Heritage observance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT