    3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.23.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army 1st Sgt. Juan C. Colonrosado, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, was born and raised in Puerto Rico before enlisting in the service in December 1998. Colonrosado said there have been sacrifices along the way but he has no regrets. "If I had stayed home, I would not have become the man I am today."

    This work, 3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Neil McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

