3rd ESC HHC 1SG reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage observance

Army 1st Sgt. Juan C. Colonrosado, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, was born and raised in Puerto Rico before enlisting in the service in December 1998. Colonrosado said there have been sacrifices along the way but he has no regrets. "If I had stayed home, I would not have become the man I am today."

