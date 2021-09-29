KFOR 29 Medical Staff Lead Breast Cancer Awareness Familiarization

U.S. Army Pfc. Natalie Suarez of Task Force Medical from KFOR 29 Regional Command – East, in conjunction with the Non-Governmental Organization, Women 4 Women, and the Civil-Military Cooperation Team, assists in teaching Kosovar women from Vllahija and surrounding areas about breast cancer symptoms and how to perform self-examinations, September 29, 2021. Events like these create a safe environment for women to learn valuable skills that could someday save a life.



U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Gillian McCreedy (OR-5)

Date Taken: 09.29.2021
Location: VLLAHIJA, ZZ