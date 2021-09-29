Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 29 Medical Staff Lead Breast Cancer Awareness Familiarization [Image 3 of 5]

    KFOR 29 Medical Staff Lead Breast Cancer Awareness Familiarization

    VLLAHIJA, KOSOVO

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gillian McCreedy 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mikaela Guertin of Task Force Medical from KFOR 29 Regional Command – East, in conjunction with the Non-Governmental Organization, Women 4 Women, and the Civil-Military Cooperation Team, utilizes the help of an interpreter to teach Kosovar women from Vllahija and surrounding areas about breast cancer symptoms and how to perform self-examinations, September 29, 2021. Events like these create a safe environment for women to learn valuable skills that could someday save a life.

    U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Gillian McCreedy (OR-5)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 05:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 29 Medical Staff Lead Breast Cancer Awareness Familiarization [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR29

