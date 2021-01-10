U.S. Marines with 3rd Law Enforcement (LE) Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Information Group (MIG) pose for a group photo after the deactivation ceremony of 3rd LE Battalion at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. The battalion deactivated as part of Force Design 2030, which redirects the Marine Corps’ mission focus from countering violent extremists in the Middle East to great power/peer-level competition, with special emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific region’s information environment, and supports MAGTF operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 05:28 Photo ID: 6869732 VIRIN: 211001-M-YJ953-1131 Resolution: 5500x3667 Size: 17.27 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.